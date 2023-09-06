Advertise with Us
Idaho Senate reached member support needed for special legislative session, now waiting on House

In this photograph taken on Friday, Dec. 11, 2009 the Idaho statehouse in Boise, Idaho is seen....
In this photograph taken on Friday, Dec. 11, 2009 the Idaho statehouse in Boise, Idaho is seen. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield)(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho senate members have reached the 60 percent support needed to convene for a special session to address the consolidation of the upcoming presidential primary, with the scheduled May 2024 primary election.

During the last legislative session, there was a push to consolidate all primary elections to a May election date, which was to increase voter turnout and make sure that the nomination process used Idaho taxpayers’ money responsibly and effectively. The consolidation would save Idahoans roughly $2.7 Million.

However, when the bill was revised during the last legislative session, the previous March elections date was stricken from the law, but the May date was never added, and error that now lawmakers are trying to fix prior to the upcoming primary election.

Now lawmakers are waiting on Idaho House members to support the special session.

