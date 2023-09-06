Lori Vallow Daybell filed an appeal to her murder conviction

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow Daybell and her attorney have officially filed an appeal to her murder conviction according to documents filed with the 7th District Court last Thursday.

In the filing by Attorney Jim Archibald, who continues to represent Vallow, is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to consider a total of 16 issues related to her case.

Here are a few of the most notable items that the filing of the appeal highlights:

Lori’s mental competency to stand trial.

Whether her rights to a speedy trial were violated, because she never official waived that right.

Also whether proper jury selection laws and instruction were filed and followed.

The legality of the state’s opening and closing arguments and amendments made to the grand jury indictments.

The practice of evidence laws.

Not only was she convicted of killing her daughter Tylee Ryan and her son J.J. “Joshua” Vallow, Lori was also convicted of conspiring to kill her husband’s ex-wife, Tammy Dabell. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole on July 31, 2023. The filing and case will now go to the Idaho Supreme Court for review.

Meanwhile, Lori has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona and extradition papers have already been filed by the state.

Chad Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial and his jury trial is scheduled for April 2024.

