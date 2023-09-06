New program offers university training without leaving home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —People working in the hospitality field who want to advance their education but can’t or don’t want to get to a 4 year university have another option thanks to Boise State University.

The new fully online Resort and Hospitality Management certificate was created to address the growing need for skilled workers in the field. It’s also a way to fill the need of a university program in places where on campus learning wasn’t possible.

The program may be significantly reduced in cost. Thanks to state funding that could provide a grant to cover up to eighty percent of a student’s tuition.

That’s due to one of the three parts that Idaho launch covers unlike the one that’s for high school seniors.This portion of Launch is for in demand careers and open to all ages.

Lecturer Cortney Campbell says, “You will learn the foundations of management. So, ideally candidates for this program will come with some hospitality background. Maybe you’ve worked in a restaurant or a hotel. Maybe you currently work in fast food. You must have a high school diploma and you must have a desire to be a manager in the hospitality industry.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.