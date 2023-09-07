Behind the Business: The Snug Bar & Grill

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “You can dress up as much as you want, you can dress down as much as you want. Heck, I don’t care if you have muddy boots when you come in, come in and have some dinner,” said owner Suzy Harper.

Muddy boots, hardworking hands, and homemade cooking; for the small town of Eden, Idaho that might as well be the town motto.

With a population hovering at around 400 souls, there are not many dining-out options available in this rural part of Jerome County.

But this small community is actually hiding a true gem.

“It was originally the asset office for the line grab and then a real estate office, an apartment, a theater and then built into a bar, and then when we got it, we made a grill out of it,” said Harper.

Nestled in the corner of the American Legion building is a single non-descript green door, and behind that door is The Snug Bar and Grill.

“I always wanted to have a bar, but I didn’t want a bar without food. So, we started out with big deli sandwiches and grew to the monster we have today,” said Harper.

That monster was born in the year 2000 and ever since, the Snug has been the cornerstone of eating out in Eden.

Suzy Harper is the owner of the beloved establishment. She says while the locals know what they’re all about, their clientele reaches well beyond city limits.

“We have a lot of farmers and ranchers… golfers and cowboys… you name it. Big demographics out here that we catch,” said Harper.

As for what you can expect on the menu? Suzy highlights a few of their bestsellers.

“Its an American Style menu, we have burgers that we can build up to anything you want and then our favorite is the finger steaks, which is our best seller, and then our favorite sandwiches are our Snug Club and our Service Call,” said Harper.

Beyond the lunch menu, the Snug also offers a full evening dinner with prime rib and a full salad bar.

But one thing the sung is known for is their Sunday brunch and starting in October… brunch is back.

“We do brunch every year, we start that in October and we go to the end of April,” said Harper.

The Snug also has plans for special meals over Christmas Eve and New Year’s. But you don’t have to wait until then to check them out.

“We’re open 7-days a week, the only day that we are closed is Christmas (day) and Thanksgiving,” said Harper.

Beyond the brick-and-mortar business, the Snug also offers an array of catering options.

To learn more about those options, or to try it all out for yourself, all you have to do is stop on by.

The Snug Bar and Grill is located at 165 Wilson Street West in Eden.

