Bolich, Karin

August 27, 2023, Age 83
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Karin Bolich, 83 of Jerome, passed away at her home on August 27, 2023, surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will be held at 715 East 170 North, Jerome, on Monday, September 18 at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Idaho State Veterans Home Boise, 320 Collins Rd, Boise, ID 83702.

Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, demaraysjerome.com.

