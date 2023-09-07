College of Southern Idaho holds Suicide Prevention Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, aiming to reduce the stigma and raise awareness to the organizations and people who provide resources and help, as well as remember those we have lost.

In honor of this, the College of Southern Idaho hosted a World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday.

Idaho has the 11th highest suicide rate in the United States according to the most recent statistics.

Different resources and community partners were at the suicide prevention day Thursday to raise awareness to what resources are available to the community as a whole.

Ryan Zaccone, who was the head of the event says this is their 5th time doing this event.

“Even if we’re just saving one person’s life, that’s a huge difference for us, I mean we try the best to get the word out there and that is what is important, people knowing,” said Ryan Zaccone, a mental health counselor at CSI.

She said she was pleased to see the turnout and hopes it helped students feel welcome and get resources if they need them.

“We want to stop that stigma and say hey there is help here in Twin, there is help for people who want to talk, and we don’t want to have that stigma around suicide, it’s important to talk about,” said Zaccone.

Some of the resources who were at the event included Magic Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, Project Succeed, Float Magic, and Southern Idaho Pride to name a few.

