Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

College of Southern Idaho holds Suicide Prevention Day

Suicide Prevention Day at CSI.
Suicide Prevention Day at CSI.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, aiming to reduce the stigma and raise awareness to the organizations and people who provide resources and help, as well as remember those we have lost.

In honor of this, the College of Southern Idaho hosted a World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday.

Idaho has the 11th highest suicide rate in the United States according to the most recent statistics.

Different resources and community partners were at the suicide prevention day Thursday to raise awareness to what resources are available to the community as a whole.

Ryan Zaccone, who was the head of the event says this is their 5th time doing this event.

“Even if we’re just saving one person’s life, that’s a huge difference for us, I mean we try the best to get the word out there and that is what is important, people knowing,” said Ryan Zaccone, a mental health counselor at CSI.

She said she was pleased to see the turnout and hopes it helped students feel welcome and get resources if they need them.

“We want to stop that stigma and say hey there is help here in Twin, there is help for people who want to talk, and we don’t want to have that stigma around suicide, it’s important to talk about,” said Zaccone.

Some of the resources who were at the event included Magic Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, Project Succeed, Float Magic, and Southern Idaho Pride to name a few.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.
A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84

Latest News

Mtn. Home man arrested for armed robbery.
Mtn. Home man arrested on armed robbery charges out of American Falls
Officer involved shooting on Fort Hall Indian Reservation after man charged officers welding a...
One man is dead after officer involved shooting on Fort Hall Indian Reservation
Enrollment at CSI is up 7% this year.
Grant program for High School Seniors will LAUNCH soon
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard