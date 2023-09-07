Advertise with Us
Construction work on the Perrine Bridge is set to start in the next few weeks(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Commuters in the Magic Valley might notice construction crews setting up equipment, fencing, and scaffolding under the Perrine Bridge over the next few weeks.

Megan Jahns with the Idaho Transportation Department said the construction on the bridge will focus on routine maintenance repairs. The work that will be taking place is a result of previous inspections that would take place overnight.

The work will consist of replacing bolts, fixing cracks, repairing the railings, and more.

The project is expected to last until next spring.

Jahns told KMVT they will do what they can to minimize the impact to commuters.

“Our goal is to reduce impact as much as possible to the drivers because we know any lane closures on this bridge, especially during the day, is going to back up traffic pretty bad,” said Jahns. “So, unfortunately, there will be some daytime lane closures. Our goal is to communicate those as much in advance so drivers can plan some extra time for their commute.”

Jahns said they will be doing a lot of the work under the bridge with scaffolding to help reduce lane closures as well and lane closures will be intermittent, so she encourages drivers to pay attention to signage about closures.

