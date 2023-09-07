CSI volleyball hosts Starr Corporation Invite this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball team makes its long-awaited home debut this weekend.

CSI has entered the national rankings at 16, as the squad went 3-1 at the Salt Lake City Crystal “Inn”vitational.

The Golden Eagles will host the Starr Corporation Invite starting Thursday as they will play in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.

Head coach Jim Cartisser said this was planned to prepare his team for the conference season.

“We could’ve padded our schedule and played some easier tournament and been 12-0 right now but it wouldn’t prepare us for our conference play,” Cartisser said. “It wouldn’t have shown us where we needed to be to compete with the best teams.”

Through 12 games, the Golden Eagles have already played five current ranked opponents, including three top-five teams.

When you have as tough a schedule as CSI does, you need leaders to step up.

Second-year player Danea King wants to help fill that role.

“I really just want to step up and become a leader, that’s something that Jim (Cartisser) has engrained in some of the sophomores to see some of that leadership on and off the court,” King said. “I think that’s an important life skill as well but something that can really help us as a team.”

As the Golden Eagles welcome their passionate fanbase for the first time this weekend, it’s also nice for the families of these student-athletes to come and support.

“It’s so nice compared to all the international students like their families can’t come to most events,” Sydney Hess said. “Having my parents there will be a big deal for me.”

The Golden Eagles will host Casper College on Thursday at 7 to kick off the weekend, followed by a game on Friday and Saturday.

