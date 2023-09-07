Firecrews working near Magic Mountain Ski Resort on Black Mountain Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire crews working on the Black Mountain Fire in the Minidoka Ranger District are continuing to clear hazardous trees near Magic Mountain Ski resort, as well as some private homes in the area.

According to an update from the U.S. Forest Service, work along Road 232 has been completed, while securing the southern edge of the fire into Fifth Fork.

Friday, the weather is supposed to be warm and sunny and crews will continue to clear trees and strengthen the blackline around the containment zone.

The Black Mountain Fire was discovered on August 20th and since then has burned an estimated 1200 acres of forest service land and ground work is currently reported at 4 percent completed.

Outdoor enthusiasts and residents in the area are still encouraged to avoid the Oakley – Rogerson Road, and to expect delays between the intersection with Rock Creek Junction and the intersection of Road 512.

There are 128 personnel assigned to the fire, including 2 hand crews, 9 engines and 1 helicopter.

