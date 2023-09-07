Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Firecrews working near Magic Mountain Ski Resort on Black Mountain Fire

Burned area in the Minidoka Ranger District from Black Mountain Fire
Burned area in the Minidoka Ranger District from Black Mountain Fire(U.S. Forest Service | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire crews working on the Black Mountain Fire in the Minidoka Ranger District are continuing to clear hazardous trees near Magic Mountain Ski resort, as well as some private homes in the area.

According to an update from the U.S. Forest Service, work along Road 232 has been completed, while securing the southern edge of the fire into Fifth Fork.

Friday, the weather is supposed to be warm and sunny and crews will continue to clear trees and strengthen the blackline around the containment zone.

The Black Mountain Fire was discovered on August 20th and since then has burned an estimated 1200 acres of forest service land and ground work is currently reported at 4 percent completed.

Outdoor enthusiasts and residents in the area are still encouraged to avoid the Oakley – Rogerson Road, and to expect delays between the intersection with Rock Creek Junction and the intersection of Road 512.

There are 128 personnel assigned to the fire, including 2 hand crews, 9 engines and 1 helicopter.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.
A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelly’s Canyon Orchard
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
Construction work on the Perrine Bridge is set to start in the next few weeks
Construction work on the Perrine Bridge is set to start in the next few weeks
Twin Falls Shaves Lives
A local business is raising funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness
Behind the Business: The Snug Bar & Grill
Behind the Business: The Snug Bar & Grill