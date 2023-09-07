Game of the Week: Twin Falls ready for battle with Pocatello on Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’S Game of the Week sees the Twin Falls Bruins (2-0) host the Pocatello Thunder (1-0), a battle of two of the top teams in the state for 4A.

Over nearly the last two decades, Pocatello is 13-2 against Twin Falls with the Bruins’s last win coming five years ago in 2018.

No one on the current Bruins’ squad has beaten them, making Friday’s game even more exciting.

The Bruins know they’ll have their hands full under the lights.

“Pocatello is going to be one of our toughest games of the season, but I think we are confident in ourselves and ready to get after it,” senior defensive back Grant Patterson said. “We’re not scared, we’re ready.”

Senior offensive lineman TJ Hickmon knows how much this game means.

“Especially with them, we know that this game means a lot, especially for how people see us, so we’re going to prepare differently for them,” Hickmon said. “We’re excited to see how it plays out.”

Twin Falls is outscoring their opponents 122-34, thanks to their strong offensive play with quarterback Austin Crum and running back/receiver Wyatt Solosabal. The two combined for 14 touchdowns with their elite connection.

It’s also been their defense that has made them look so strong, creating chaos with seven interceptions and four forced fumbles.

“Our defense is getting things done. “Grant (Patterson) got five picks in the last two games and they’re just shutting everyone down, on both sides of the ball,” Hickmon said.

A battle of some of the best teams in the state unfolds Friday under the lights at Twin Falls High School.

