Grant program for High School Seniors will LAUNCH soon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho launch program for High School seniors graduating in 20-24 is about to take off on October third.

The program was approved by the Idaho legislature to fund college and skills training for in demand careers is still being finalized. But- according to the Idaho launch website the application window opens October third. Initial applications are due November 30th with contingent award letters being sent in December, March and May. The application period closes April 15th with final awards sent in June.

That means high school seniors should start reviewing the launch website and prepare to apply in October.

The College of Southern Idaho is doing its part to get the word out even though they’re also waiting for final details.

CSI’s Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication Chris Bragg says, “Here at CSI we’re like everyone else we’re still waiting for some of the particular’s on exactly how it’s going to work. So what we’re doing right now in the background is from a communications standpoint we’re getting ready... as ready as we can to get the message out. That’s the key we don’t want any student to not be able to take advantage of the Idaho Launch program and advantage of higher education.”

The program will cover up to 80 percent of tuition and fees at an eligible institution, like CSI.

For a list of in demand careers and what the launch program will cover so you can go to idaholaunch.com

