Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Grant program for High School Seniors will LAUNCH soon

The College of Southern Idaho is doing its part to get the word out even though they’re also waiting for final details.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho launch program for High School seniors graduating in 20-24 is about to take off on October third.

The program was approved by the Idaho legislature to fund college and skills training for in demand careers is still being finalized. But- according to the Idaho launch website the application window opens October third. Initial applications are due November 30th with contingent award letters being sent in December, March and May. The application period closes April 15th with final awards sent in June.

That means high school seniors should start reviewing the launch website and prepare to apply in October.

The College of Southern Idaho is doing its part to get the word out even though they’re also waiting for final details.

CSI’s Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication Chris Bragg says, “Here at CSI we’re like everyone else we’re still waiting for some of the particular’s on exactly how it’s going to work. So what we’re doing right now in the background is from a communications standpoint we’re getting ready... as ready as we can to get the message out. That’s the key we don’t want any student to not be able to take advantage of the Idaho Launch program and advantage of higher education.”

The program will cover up to 80 percent of tuition and fees at an eligible institution, like CSI.

For a list of in demand careers and what the launch program will cover so you can go to idaholaunch.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.
A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
Burned area in the Minidoka Ranger District from Black Mountain Fire
Firecrews working near Magic Mountain Ski Resort on Black Mountain Fire
Construction work on the Perrine Bridge is set to start in the next few weeks
Construction work on the Perrine Bridge is set to start in the next few weeks
Twin Falls Shaves Lives
A local business is raising funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness