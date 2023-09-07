Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

A local business is raising funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Twin Falls Shaves Lives
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This coming Sunday Twisted Fringe Salon will be holding an event raising awareness for childhood cancer. The event takes place at the Twisted Fringe Salon from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. The owner of the Twisted Fringe Salon Jamie Lee and the treasurer of the event Hannah Kaufmann said the event is a great way to spread the word about childhood cancer.

The event is part of St. Baldrick’s Foundation you can donate online at their website, for more information on the event taking place at the Twisted Fringe Salon click the play button up above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.
A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84

Latest News

True Crime Comedy Show
Coming to the Orpheum: True Crime Comedy Improv Show
B-24 Engine at Mount Harrison
Footnotes of History: B-24 Engines at Mount Harrison
Hispanic Heritage Month at the College of Southern Idaho
College of Southern Idaho hosting Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Selling Your Home