A local business is raising funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This coming Sunday Twisted Fringe Salon will be holding an event raising awareness for childhood cancer. The event takes place at the Twisted Fringe Salon from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. The owner of the Twisted Fringe Salon Jamie Lee and the treasurer of the event Hannah Kaufmann said the event is a great way to spread the word about childhood cancer.

The event is part of St. Baldrick’s Foundation you can donate online at their website, for more information on the event taking place at the Twisted Fringe Salon click the play button up above.

