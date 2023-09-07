Mtn. Home man arrested on armed robbery charges out of American Falls

Advertise with Us
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect who was wanted by the Power County Sheriff’s Office for an armed back robbery at a Bank of Commerce branch in American Falls last Friday.

Steven James Parker, 49, of Mountain Homes was arrested by the Boise Police Department on a warrant for armed robbery, according to a release issued by Power County, and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Parker was stopped by the Boise Police Department while he was in a blue Ford F250 pick-up, that was also seen on bank surveillance cameras.

Parker is being charged with one count of felony robbery.

