Mtn. Home man arrested on armed robbery charges out of American Falls
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect who was wanted by the Power County Sheriff’s Office for an armed back robbery at a Bank of Commerce branch in American Falls last Friday.
Steven James Parker, 49, of Mountain Homes was arrested by the Boise Police Department on a warrant for armed robbery, according to a release issued by Power County, and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Parker was stopped by the Boise Police Department while he was in a blue Ford F250 pick-up, that was also seen on bank surveillance cameras.
Parker is being charged with one count of felony robbery.
