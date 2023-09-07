Advertise with Us
One man is dead after officer involved shooting on Fort Hall Indian Reservation

Originally reported by KIFI
Officer involved shooting on Fort Hall Indian Reservation after man charged officers welding a...
Officer involved shooting on Fort Hall Indian Reservation after man charged officers welding a knife(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT HALL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead after an officer involved shooting early Thursday morning on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

According to a report from CBS affiliate KIFI in Idaho Falls, the Fort Hall Police Department responded to a report of a man knocking on the door of a residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and refusing to leave at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, September 07, 2023

The responding officer searched the area and discovered a man with a knife in his hand standing next to the house. The officer gave him several commands to drop the knife, and the individual refused. The officer deployed his taser on the suspect which failed to incapacitate him.

A second officer arrived on scene, and the suspect charged the officer with a knife. After several attempts were made to get the suspect to drop the knife, the officer discharged his firearm.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office for independent review. The suspect has been identified, and the family has been notified.

