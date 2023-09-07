Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kelley’s Canyon Orchard, northeast of Buhl in the Snake River Canyon, has been a family-owned Magic Valley staple for 115 years. The orchard specializes in stone fruits like peaches, cherries, plums, and nectarines; and has been passed down through the Kelley family for generations.

The orchard is currently managed by Robin Kelley and one of her sisters. Robin spoke about the impact of the customers on the family business.

“We have been really honored to have repeat customers generation after generation and one of the best compliments anybody can give us is when they come down and say I used to come here with my grandparents and now I’m bringing my granddaughter. So just having that multigenerational experience and support from our community is really exceptional,” said Kelly.

Kelley’s is currently in the midst of harvest season for all of their stone fruit and you can either pick your own fruit from some of the thousands of trees located on the property or, if you are feeling less ambitious, you could just buy some pre-picked bags of fruit or honey or jam at the Kelley’s fruit stand when you pull up. and no matter what option you pick you’re going to be getting some fruit that is very hard to find anywhere else in the state.

“We don’t sell our fruit in town and you can only get our fruit here at the farm stand and at the orchard. We also do sell up at the farmers market in Boise, but it’s the orchard experience that is really the event for people to experience,” said Kelly.

If you would like to have your own orchard experience at Kelley’s canyon. and get your hands on some delicious fruit. There are a few weeks left until they close for the season in October.

Until then, the orchard is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sundays.

