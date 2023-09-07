Timmons, Shirley May

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Shirley May Timmons, 92, of Paul, Idaho, passed away at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital, in Burley.

She was born on May 22, 1931, in Venice, California, to Nellie and Julian O. Johns. On May 22, 1941, Nellie married Frederick Erve Bedke, who blessed Shirley with two sisters: Ruth and Nelda. Shortly thereafter, he formally adopted Shirley as his daughter.

Shirley met Robert Allen Timmons in Albion, Idaho, and they were married February 26, 1952. They subsequently had four children: Tim (Robert), Bill, David, and Tom. She currently has 19 beautiful grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren (with one on the way), and 27 great-great-grandchildren.

While raising her children, Shirley attended Idaho State University and received her B.S. Degree in 1967. She then taught school in the Minidoka School District for approximately 20 years. Shirley was very involved at First Christian Church for many years as Deaconess, along with the Praise team playing the violin, and singing in the choir.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and half-sisters, Ruth and Nelda.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at First Christian Praise Chapel, located at 1110 8th St., in Rupert, with Pastor Richard Molina officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

