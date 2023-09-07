Twin Falls girls soccer blanks Jerome; Wednesday Idaho prep scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a battle atop the Great 4A Basin Conference as the Twin Falls Bruins traveled to Jerome to take on the Tigers.

The Bruins got going quickly, as Ava Schroeder found the back of the net after a pass from Hallie Dunn.

Twin Falls followed again in the first half, as Schroeder cut through the defense and found a wide-open Tiffany Humpherys who tapped the ball into the back of the net.

The Tigers would be held scoreless, as Twin Falls won 3-0.

The Bruins return to action Saturday as they host Minico, while Jerome hosts Mountain View.

Other girls soccer scores

Mountain Home 8, Burley 0

Boys’ soccer scores

Mountain Home 1, Burley 0

Volleyball scores

Carey Tri-Meet

Butte 2, Carey 0 (10-25, 21-25)

Richfield 2, Carey 1 (12-25, 25-21, 13-15)

Gooding 3, Declo 0 (22-25, 25-27, 13-25)

