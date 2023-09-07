Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Sept. 7th & 8th.
WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS (Joey Martin))
By Joey Martin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teams across Southern Idaho are gearing up for Week 3.

KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week features 2-0 Twin Falls hosting 1-0 Pocatello: Declo makes the trip to Buhl; 3-0 Wendell looks to continue to impress; plus a full night of more 11-man and 8-man action!

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.

WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BURLEY1-02-0
2 - CANYON RIDGE0-02-0
3 - TWIN FALLS0-02-0
4 - MINICO0-01-2
5 - JEROME0-00-2
6 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-10-2
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINALGAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 9/8/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
POCATELLO (1-0)
TWIN FALLS (2-0)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Shelley - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
BURLEY (2-0)
SHELLEY (0-2)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Columbia - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
CANYON RIDGE (2-0)
COLUMBIA (2-0)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Preston - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
JEROME (0-2)
PRESTON (0-3)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Mt. Home - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
MINICO (1-2)
MOUNTAIN HOME (0-2)

4A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Bishop Kelly2-0612ND
2 - Skyline1-1401ST
T-3 - Pocatello1-0313RD
T-3 - Burley2-0314TH
5 - Emmett2-015T-5TH
Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 11, Lakeland 5, Hillcrest 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - KIMBERLY0-02-0
2 - BUHL0-01-1
3 - GOODING0-01-1
4 - WOOD RIVER0-01-2
5 - FILER0-00-2
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINALTHURSDAY - 9/8/23 @ Melba - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
GOODING (1-1)
MELBA (1-0)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
DECLO (2-0)
BUHL (1-1)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
AMERICAN FALLS (1-2)
FILER (0-2)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
FRUITLAND (0-2)
KIMBERLY (2-0)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Wood River - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
JACKSON HOLE, WY (0-0)
WOOD RIVER (1-2)

3A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Sugar-Salem3-0651ST
2 - Homedale2-0522ND
3 - Weiser2-0323RD
4 - Kimberly2-0254TH
5 - Teton2-0205TH
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 1

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - WENDELL0-03-0
2 - DECLO0-02-0
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
DECLO (2-0)
BUHL (1-1)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
RIRIE (1-1)
WENDELL (3-0)

2A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - North Fremont2-0632ND
2 - Declo2-0435TH
3 - West Side1-1421ST
4 - Wendell3-016N/A
5 - New Plymouth2-012N/A
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 7, Firth 4, Bear Lake 3, Cole Valley Christian 3, Melba 2

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - LIGHTHOUSE0-02-0
2 - MURTAUGH0-02-0
3 - GLENNS FERRY0-01-0
4 - RAFT RIVER0-01-0
5 - OAKLEY0-01-1
6 - VALLEY0-01-1
7 - CAREY0-00-2
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
RAFT RIVER (1-0)
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (2-0)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Oakley- 7:00 PM
(conference game)
MURTAUGH (2-0)
OAKLEY (1-1)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
GLENNS FERRY (1-0)
VALLEY (1-1)
BYE
CAREY
NEXT WEEK: LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN - 9/15/23 @ Carey

1A-D1: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Oakley1-1521ST
2 - Kamiah1-0513RD
3 - Lighthouse Christian2-031T-5TH
4 - Notus2-0274TH
5 - Grace2-1162ND
Others receiving votes: Butte County 12, Murtaugh 3, Raft River 2, Logos 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY0-02-0
2 - HAGERMAN0-02-0
3 - CASTLEFORD0-01-0
4 - DIETRICH0-01-1
5 - SHOSHONE0-00-1
6 - HANSEN0-00-2
7 - RICHFIELD (Independent/JV Schedule)0-00-1
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Garden Valley - 3:30 PM
(non-conference game)
CASTLEFORD (1-0)
GARDEN VALLEY (1-1)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ North Gem - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
SHOSHONE (0-1)
NORTH GEM (0-2)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
HAGERMAN (2-0)
ROCKLAND (0-2)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Butte Co. - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
CAMAS COUNTY (2-0)
BUTTE COUNTY (2-0)
(1A-D1)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MACKAY (2-0)
DIETRICH (1-1)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
RIMROCK (0-2)
(1A-D1)
HANSEN (0-2)
FINALFRI - 9/8/23 @ Richfield - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
CAREY (JV)
RICHFIELD (0-1)

1A-D2: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Kendrick2-0651ST
2 - Camas County2-0512ND
3 - Castleford1-0373RD
4 - Mullan/St. Regis2-0155TH
5 - Garden Valley1-174TH
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 6, Council 4, Hagerman 4, Mackay 4, Cascade 1, Deary 1

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.
A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84

Latest News

Will be the Golden Eagles first games at home this season
CSI volleyball hosts Starr Corporation Invite this weekend
Bruins win 3-0
Twin Falls girls soccer blanks Jerome; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
Bobcats win in 5 sets to upset Bruins
Burley volleyball snaps Twin Falls’ undefeated record; Idaho volleyball scores
Jensen had nine total touchdowns in win against Vallivue
Burleys’ Mack Jensen named KMVT Player of the Week