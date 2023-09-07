WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Sept. 7th & 8th.
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teams across Southern Idaho are gearing up for Week 3.
KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week features 2-0 Twin Falls hosting 1-0 Pocatello: Declo makes the trip to Buhl; 3-0 Wendell looks to continue to impress; plus a full night of more 11-man and 8-man action!
KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.
For a preview of your team, check out KMVT’s Countdown to Kickoff series.
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BURLEY
|1-0
|2-0
|2 - CANYON RIDGE
|0-0
|2-0
|3 - TWIN FALLS
|0-0
|2-0
|4 - MINICO
|0-0
|1-2
|5 - JEROME
|0-0
|0-2
|6 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-1
|0-2
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
4A: WEEK 3 ACTION
|FINAL
|GAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 9/8/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|POCATELLO (1-0)
|TWIN FALLS (2-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Shelley - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|BURLEY (2-0)
|SHELLEY (0-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Columbia - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|CANYON RIDGE (2-0)
|COLUMBIA (2-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Preston - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|JEROME (0-2)
|PRESTON (0-3)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Mt. Home - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|MINICO (1-2)
|MOUNTAIN HOME (0-2)
4A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Bishop Kelly
|2-0
|61
|2ND
|2 - Skyline
|1-1
|40
|1ST
|T-3 - Pocatello
|1-0
|31
|3RD
|T-3 - Burley
|2-0
|31
|4TH
|5 - Emmett
|2-0
|15
|T-5TH
|Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 11, Lakeland 5, Hillcrest 1
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - KIMBERLY
|0-0
|2-0
|2 - BUHL
|0-0
|1-1
|3 - GOODING
|0-0
|1-1
|4 - WOOD RIVER
|0-0
|1-2
|5 - FILER
|0-0
|0-2
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
3A: WEEK 3 ACTION
|FINAL
|THURSDAY - 9/8/23 @ Melba - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|GOODING (1-1)
|MELBA (1-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|DECLO (2-0)
|BUHL (1-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|AMERICAN FALLS (1-2)
|FILER (0-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|FRUITLAND (0-2)
|KIMBERLY (2-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Wood River - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|JACKSON HOLE, WY (0-0)
|WOOD RIVER (1-2)
3A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Sugar-Salem
|3-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Homedale
|2-0
|52
|2ND
|3 - Weiser
|2-0
|32
|3RD
|4 - Kimberly
|2-0
|25
|4TH
|5 - Teton
|2-0
|20
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Timberlake 1
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - WENDELL
|0-0
|3-0
|2 - DECLO
|0-0
|2-0
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
2A: WEEK 3 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|DECLO (2-0)
|BUHL (1-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|RIRIE (1-1)
|WENDELL (3-0)
2A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - North Fremont
|2-0
|63
|2ND
|2 - Declo
|2-0
|43
|5TH
|3 - West Side
|1-1
|42
|1ST
|4 - Wendell
|3-0
|16
|N/A
|5 - New Plymouth
|2-0
|12
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 7, Firth 4, Bear Lake 3, Cole Valley Christian 3, Melba 2
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - LIGHTHOUSE
|0-0
|2-0
|2 - MURTAUGH
|0-0
|2-0
|3 - GLENNS FERRY
|0-0
|1-0
|4 - RAFT RIVER
|0-0
|1-0
|5 - OAKLEY
|0-0
|1-1
|6 - VALLEY
|0-0
|1-1
|7 - CAREY
|0-0
|0-2
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D1: WEEK 3 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|RAFT RIVER (1-0)
|LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (2-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Oakley- 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|MURTAUGH (2-0)
|OAKLEY (1-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|GLENNS FERRY (1-0)
|VALLEY (1-1)
|BYE
|CAREY
NEXT WEEK: LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN - 9/15/23 @ Carey
1A-D1: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Oakley
|1-1
|52
|1ST
|2 - Kamiah
|1-0
|51
|3RD
|3 - Lighthouse Christian
|2-0
|31
|T-5TH
|4 - Notus
|2-0
|27
|4TH
|5 - Grace
|2-1
|16
|2ND
|Others receiving votes: Butte County 12, Murtaugh 3, Raft River 2, Logos 1
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|0-0
|2-0
|2 - HAGERMAN
|0-0
|2-0
|3 - CASTLEFORD
|0-0
|1-0
|4 - DIETRICH
|0-0
|1-1
|5 - SHOSHONE
|0-0
|0-1
|6 - HANSEN
|0-0
|0-2
|7 - RICHFIELD (Independent/JV Schedule)
|0-0
|0-1
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D2: WEEK 3 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Garden Valley - 3:30 PM
(non-conference game)
|CASTLEFORD (1-0)
|GARDEN VALLEY (1-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ North Gem - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|SHOSHONE (0-1)
|NORTH GEM (0-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|HAGERMAN (2-0)
|ROCKLAND (0-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Butte Co. - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|CAMAS COUNTY (2-0)
|BUTTE COUNTY (2-0)
(1A-D1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MACKAY (2-0)
|DIETRICH (1-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|RIMROCK (0-2)
(1A-D1)
|HANSEN (0-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/8/23 @ Richfield - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|CAREY (JV)
|RICHFIELD (0-1)
1A-D2: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
9/5/2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Kendrick
|2-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Camas County
|2-0
|51
|2ND
|3 - Castleford
|1-0
|37
|3RD
|4 - Mullan/St. Regis
|2-0
|15
|5TH
|5 - Garden Valley
|1-1
|7
|4TH
|Others receiving votes: Dietrich 6, Council 4, Hagerman 4, Mackay 4, Cascade 1, Deary 1
