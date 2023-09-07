WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teams across Southern Idaho are gearing up for Week 3.

KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week features 2-0 Twin Falls hosting 1-0 Pocatello: Declo makes the trip to Buhl; 3-0 Wendell looks to continue to impress; plus a full night of more 11-man and 8-man action!

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BURLEY 1-0 2-0 2 - CANYON RIDGE 0-0 2-0 3 - TWIN FALLS 0-0 2-0 4 - MINICO 0-0 1-2 5 - JEROME 0-0 0-2 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-1 0-2 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINAL GAME OF THE WEEK

FRI - 9/8/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) POCATELLO (1-0) TWIN FALLS (2-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Shelley - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) BURLEY (2-0) SHELLEY (0-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Columbia - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) CANYON RIDGE (2-0) COLUMBIA (2-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Preston - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) JEROME (0-2) PRESTON (0-3)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Mt. Home - 7:00 PM

(conference game) MINICO (1-2) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-2)

4A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9/5/2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Bishop Kelly 2-0 61 2ND 2 - Skyline 1-1 40 1ST T-3 - Pocatello 1-0 31 3RD T-3 - Burley 2-0 31 4TH 5 - Emmett 2-0 15 T-5TH Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 11, Lakeland 5, Hillcrest 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - KIMBERLY 0-0 2-0 2 - BUHL 0-0 1-1 3 - GOODING 0-0 1-1 4 - WOOD RIVER 0-0 1-2 5 - FILER 0-0 0-2 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINAL THURSDAY - 9/8/23 @ Melba - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) GOODING (1-1) MELBA (1-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) DECLO (2-0) BUHL (1-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) AMERICAN FALLS (1-2) FILER (0-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) FRUITLAND (0-2) KIMBERLY (2-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Wood River - 6:00 PM

(non-conference game) JACKSON HOLE, WY (0-0) WOOD RIVER (1-2)

3A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9/5/2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Sugar-Salem 3-0 65 1ST 2 - Homedale 2-0 52 2ND 3 - Weiser 2-0 32 3RD 4 - Kimberly 2-0 25 4TH 5 - Teton 2-0 20 5TH Others receiving votes: Timberlake 1

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - WENDELL 0-0 3-0 2 - DECLO 0-0 2-0 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) DECLO (2-0) BUHL (1-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) RIRIE (1-1) WENDELL (3-0)

2A: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9/5/2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - North Fremont 2-0 63 2ND 2 - Declo 2-0 43 5TH 3 - West Side 1-1 42 1ST 4 - Wendell 3-0 16 N/A 5 - New Plymouth 2-0 12 N/A Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 7, Firth 4, Bear Lake 3, Cole Valley Christian 3, Melba 2

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - LIGHTHOUSE 0-0 2-0 2 - MURTAUGH 0-0 2-0 3 - GLENNS FERRY 0-0 1-0 4 - RAFT RIVER 0-0 1-0 5 - OAKLEY 0-0 1-1 6 - VALLEY 0-0 1-1 7 - CAREY 0-0 0-2 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM

(conference game) RAFT RIVER (1-0) LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (2-0)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Oakley- 7:00 PM

(conference game) MURTAUGH (2-0) OAKLEY (1-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Valley - 7:00 PM

(conference game) GLENNS FERRY (1-0) VALLEY (1-1)

BYE CAREY

NEXT WEEK: LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN - 9/15/23 @ Carey

1A-D1: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9/5/2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Oakley 1-1 52 1ST 2 - Kamiah 1-0 51 3RD 3 - Lighthouse Christian 2-0 31 T-5TH 4 - Notus 2-0 27 4TH 5 - Grace 2-1 16 2ND Others receiving votes: Butte County 12, Murtaugh 3, Raft River 2, Logos 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 2-0 2 - HAGERMAN 0-0 2-0 3 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 1-0 4 - DIETRICH 0-0 1-1 5 - SHOSHONE 0-0 0-1 6 - HANSEN 0-0 0-2 7 - RICHFIELD (Independent/JV Schedule) 0-0 0-1 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 3 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Garden Valley - 3:30 PM

(non-conference game) CASTLEFORD (1-0) GARDEN VALLEY (1-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ North Gem - 4:00 PM

(non-conference game) SHOSHONE (0-1) NORTH GEM (0-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM

(non-conference game) HAGERMAN (2-0) ROCKLAND (0-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Butte Co. - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) CAMAS COUNTY (2-0) BUTTE COUNTY (2-0)

(1A-D1)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MACKAY (2-0) DIETRICH (1-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) RIMROCK (0-2)

(1A-D1) HANSEN (0-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/8/23 @ Richfield - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) CAREY (JV) RICHFIELD (0-1)

1A-D2: WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 3 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

9/5/2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Kendrick 2-0 65 1ST 2 - Camas County 2-0 51 2ND 3 - Castleford 1-0 37 3RD 4 - Mullan/St. Regis 2-0 15 5TH 5 - Garden Valley 1-1 7 4TH Others receiving votes: Dietrich 6, Council 4, Hagerman 4, Mackay 4, Cascade 1, Deary 1

