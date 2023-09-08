Community Health Improvement Fund Grant recipients attend first award luncheon in 4 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since 2019, community non-profits and organizations gathered at St. Luke’s for the community health improvement fund grant luncheon.

The community health improvement fund grants look to help support organizations in Southern Idaho who are working to address the social determinants of health that are outlines in the community health needs assessment.

The grant recipients at Friday’s luncheon were from the 2022/2023 grant cycle, and because of COVID-19 this was the first time they were able to hold this luncheon in years.

One grant recipient, Lincoln County Connections provides transportation to residents of Lincoln County and wouldn’t be able to provide their service without partners like St. Luke’s.

“This money has helped us pay for new tires that we wouldn’t have been able to do, we’ve been able to really get our Lincoln County residents delivered in for non emergency medical care, we get them in for grocery shopping appointments, we are able to provide a service for many Lincoln County residents who otherwise wouldn’t have access to these essential resources,” said Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, with Lincoln County Connections.

St. Luke’s says they are excited to be able to do the luncheon again, as it provides a great way for people to connect with others who are working to help the community.

