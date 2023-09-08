CSI volleyball opens home debut with win Thursday night
Golden Eagles improve to 9-5
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team had their first home match Thursday as they welcomed Casper College.
The match was the first of the Starr Corporation Invite this weekend.
The Golden Eagles would not disappoint in front of the home crowd, winning 3-1 (25-13, 25-15, 25-27, 25-20) over Casper College,
CSI Stats:
Val Sarti-Cipriani: 14 kills, 5 blocks
Annie Mikolnikova: 13 kills, 4 blocks
Alizaysha Sopi: 13 kills, 9 digs
Chinaru Inoue: 18 digs
Janke Pretorius: 49 assists, 16 digs
Danea King: 10 kills, 4 blocks
