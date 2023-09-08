Advertise with Us
CSI volleyball opens home debut with win Thursday night

Golden Eagles improve to 9-5
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team had their first home match Thursday as they welcomed Casper College.

The match was the first of the Starr Corporation Invite this weekend.

The Golden Eagles would not disappoint in front of the home crowd, winning 3-1 (25-13, 25-15, 25-27, 25-20) over Casper College,

CSI Stats:

Val Sarti-Cipriani: 14 kills, 5 blocks

Annie Mikolnikova: 13 kills, 4 blocks

Alizaysha Sopi: 13 kills, 9 digs

Chinaru Inoue: 18 digs

Janke Pretorius: 49 assists, 16 digs

Danea King: 10 kills, 4 blocks

