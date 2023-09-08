Advertise with Us
Fit and Well Idaho: National Preparedness Month

National Preparedness Month
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Preparedness Month, and St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is using this time to remind everyone how to ensure that you are prepared for anything.

That is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

St. Luke’s has an emergency management plan, where they try to anticipate what potential emergencies could arise in the hospital and how they would respond and react to each one.

They make specific plan and processes for each potential emergency, and educate their employees on the protocols.

But, everyone else, no matter if you work in emergency management or not can have their won preparedness plan, that could include packing a Go Bag, making sure you understand what natural disasters your hometown is prone to and stocking up your medicines and cabinets with extra food and water.

“Looking out for your pets, do you have enough food for your pets, also looking at necessities like diapers, medicines, also you want to make sure you have your important papers in one place so if you have to leave in a fire in your own, home, you aren’t without those types of things,” said Trish Heath, the accreditation specialist at St. Luke’s.

She says there are a lot of different websites and resources you can use to help explain this to your kids in a way that won’t be scary to them, such as Ready.gov and RedCross.org.

