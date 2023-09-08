The Idaho Transportation Department is looking for volunteers for its Adopt A Highway program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department and the Minidoka County Commissioners are asking for the community’s help in keeping Idaho’s roadways clean.

The Adopt A Highway program is put together through the Idaho Transportation Department in order to clean the sides of Idaho roadways from litter and other debris.

Minidoka County Commissioner Wayne Shenk said the program is a vital part of keeping Idaho beautiful. The program is volunteer-based and many sections of highways that were once adopted and cleaned are no longer adopted leaving them to collect more litter than before.

Shenk said the volunteers help allow ITD employees to focus on the roads themselves.

“So, when the volunteers are out there cleaning those up, and they’re provided with safety vests, and the bags are provided for them,” said Shenk. “But it opens up that opportunity for ITD to focus on their purpose, their goals, their vision and allows us as citizens to be a part of that vision, part of that keeping Idaho clean and present a good face for the rest of the nation.”

Shenk said across the state there are a lot of sections of highway that need new people and organizations to pitch in and help clean up.

The Adopt-a-Highway program has been around for decades.

“The Adopt A Highway program dates back to the 70s and 80s. There were a couple of things that started out in the 70s we used to paint on the roadways don’t be a gubrettil. A guberettil is litterbug spelled backwards,” said Nathan Jerke, Project Manager for ITD.

For more information about the Adopt A Highway program and how to sign up you can find that information on the ITD website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.