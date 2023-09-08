Advertise with Us
Kimberly school district to hold 9-11 memorial flag ceremony Friday night

Event apart of “Football, Flags, & Foundation.”
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly school district is hosting “Football, Flags, and Foundation” on Friday. It’s a special night to celebrate Bulldogs Football and to honor those who served and were lost on September 11, 2001.

Members of the community are invited to a special night with a memorial flag ceremony and the annual Kimberly School Foundation Raffle.

It’s going to be a fun night that everyone can be a part of.

“We’re just looking forward to bringing the communities together, and to also support the policemen and first responders and do that by hanging a flag,” Kimberly High School athletic director Zach Dong said. “It started last year by hanging the flag over the Perrine Bridge.”

The flag display will start at 6:30 with the game starting at 7:00.

Kimberly residents will receive free admission to the game against Fruitland.

