Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide

413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe and Joe Martin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kroger and Albertson’s will sell more than 400 stores and other assets for about $1.9 billion, seeking to clear a path for a merger with antitrust regulators reviewing a deal that would unify two of the nation’s largest grocery chains.

The 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names, are being sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Here in Idaho, 13 Albertson’s stores will be sold it is not known if any of the Albertson’s stores here in the Magic Valley will be affected.

The grocery chains say they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. And there is significant consolidation throughout the grocery sector as companies fight with rising prices for everything from food to workers.

