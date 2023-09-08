Advertise with Us
Three vehicle crash near Murtaugh Friday morning

Traffic on Hwy. 30 was blocked for approximately one hour.
crash
crash(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A three vehicle crash early Friday morning stopped traffic for about an hour on Highway 30 near Murtaugh.

According to a report from the Idaho State Police, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a trailer, was going eastbound on Highway 30 and attempted to turn north onto 4550 East, while a 2012 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevy failed to yield and struck the Ford. The Ford then struck a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas which was stopped at the stop sign at 4550 East.

The driver of the Chevy, a 33-year-old woman from Burley, and two juvenile passengers, were not wearing their seatbelts, and transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were wearing seatbelt and didn’t sustain any injuries.

Traffic on Hwy. 30 was blocked for approximately one hour.

