Three vehicle crash near Murtaugh Friday morning

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A three vehicle crash early Friday morning stopped traffic for about an hour on Highway 30 near Murtaugh.

According to a report from the Idaho State Police, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a trailer, was going eastbound on Highway 30 and attempted to turn north onto 4550 East, while a 2012 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevy failed to yield and struck the Ford. The Ford then struck a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas which was stopped at the stop sign at 4550 East.

The driver of the Chevy, a 33-year-old woman from Burley, and two juvenile passengers, were not wearing their seatbelts, and transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were wearing seatbelt and didn’t sustain any injuries.

Traffic on Hwy. 30 was blocked for approximately one hour.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.