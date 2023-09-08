Advertise with Us
Twin Falls volleyball wins thriller against Canyon Ridge; Thursday volleyball scores

Bruins win 3-2 over crosstown rivals
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A crosstown battle saw the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (3-1) hosting the Twin Falls Bruins (4-1).

After going up the first set, Twin Falls would struggle to keep up with Canyon Ridge as they went up 2-1.

A heated back-and-forth contest, sees Twin Falls making the comeback and winning 3-2 (25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 25-20, 16-14).

The Bruins will travel to Minico on Monday to take on the Spartans while Canyon Ridge will host Wood River on Tuesday.

Other volleyball scores

Wood River 3, Burley 1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 27-25)

Carey 3 Sun Valley 2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-12, 15-13)

Snake River 3, Kimberly 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-17)

Butte County 3, Murtaugh 1

