Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Wendell boys soccer dominates Filer; Thursday Idaho prep soccer scores

Trojans won 7-1 over Wildcats
Trojans won 7-1
Trojans won 7-1(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wendell, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans (5-1) welcomed the Filer Wildcats (0-6) Thursday afternoon.

The Trojans entered the game on a two-game winning streak while Filer was looking for their first win this season.

Within minutes, Julion Ponce followed up a saved shot and scored as Wendell took a quick 1-0 lead.

That would hold for just a short time, as Wildcats forward Brock Knight would cut through the defense, and score to equalize the game.

Trojans’ Omar Ibarra, however, would follow up with two quick goals in the first half to put Wendell up 3-1 and they would go on to win 7-1.

Wendell is back in action Tuesday, as they travel to Bliss while Filer will host Gooding.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
Student vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
A pedestrian vs. vehicle accident occurred at Twin Falls High School Thursday morning
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.
A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84

Latest News

Golden Eagles improve to 9-5
CSI volleyball opens home debut with win Thursday night
KMVT's Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Twin Falls ready for battle with Pocatello on Friday
WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Will be the Golden Eagles first games at home this season
CSI volleyball hosts Starr Corporation Invite this weekend