Wendell boys soccer dominates Filer; Thursday Idaho prep soccer scores

Wendell, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans (5-1) welcomed the Filer Wildcats (0-6) Thursday afternoon.

The Trojans entered the game on a two-game winning streak while Filer was looking for their first win this season.

Within minutes, Julion Ponce followed up a saved shot and scored as Wendell took a quick 1-0 lead.

That would hold for just a short time, as Wildcats forward Brock Knight would cut through the defense, and score to equalize the game.

Trojans’ Omar Ibarra, however, would follow up with two quick goals in the first half to put Wendell up 3-1 and they would go on to win 7-1.

Wendell is back in action Tuesday, as they travel to Bliss while Filer will host Gooding.

