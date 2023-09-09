Advertise with Us
100 Deadliest Days are over and the Magic Valley accounted for 18 total fatalities in the state this summer

Data provided by the Idaho Transportation Department
100 Deadliest Days has come to an end, ISP releases 2023 numbers
100 Deadliest Days has come to an end, ISP releases 2023 numbers(KMVT-NEWS)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This last Monday marked the end of the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roadways, and according to the Idaho Transportation Department, 92 people were killed between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety shows that vehicle crashes caused most of the fatalities, followed by motorcycle crashes and those involving pedestrians.

The 100 Deadliest Days is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in injury and fatal crashes because kids are out of school, and more people are traveling, vacationing and celebrating.

The increase in traffic can lead to more distracted, aggressive and impaired driving, which makes the roads more dangerous according to the transportation department.

The Magic and Wood River Valley regions account for 18 of the 92 total fatalities in the state; there were 7 fatalities in Jerome County, 4 in Twin Falls County, 2 in Cassia and 2 in Minidoka, while Blaine, Elmore and Lincoln had one fatality in each county.

Overall, 2023 has been deadlier than 2022. So far this year 168* people have died on Idaho roads, compared to 137 at this time last year. 92 people died during the 100 Deadliest Days this year, compared to 81 last year.

Here is a preliminary breakdown* of fatalities during the 100 Deadliest Days by county:

*Information provided by the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety

8 Fatalities

  • Ada
  • Bonneville
  • Idaho
  • Kootenai

7 Fatalities

  • Jerome

6 Fatalities

  • Canyon

4 Fatalities

  • Bannock
  • Bonner
  • Clearwater
  • Teton
  • Twin Falls

3 Fatalities

  • Payette
  • Valley

2 Fatalities

  • Boise
  • Cassia
  • Jefferson
  • Minidoka
  • Nez Perce

1 Fatality

  • Bear Lake
  • Benewah
  • Bingham
  • Blaine
  • Boundary
  • Elmore
  • Franklin
  • Latah
  • Lemhi
  • Lincoln
  • Owyhee

No Fatalities

  • Adams
  • Butte
  • Camas
  • Caribou
  • Clark
  • Custer
  • Fremont
  • Gem
  • Gooding
  • Lewis
  • Madison
  • Oneida
  • Power
  • Shoshone
  • Washington

*All 2023 data is preliminary

