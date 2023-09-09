Advertise with Us
Jerome County prosecuting attorney reaches plea deal

Jerome County prosecuting attorney Brad Calbo pleads no-contest to charges following an incident in Oregon.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:30 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome County prosecuting attorney Christopher Bradley Calbo has reached a plea deal in Oregon.

On Thursday, Calbo pled no-contest to assault in the fourth degree and attempt to commit a class c/unclassified felony. His other charges of coercion and menacing were dismissed.

Calbo was originally arrested in Lincoln City, Oregon on June 3 following a domestic violence incident involving a woman.

He then violated a no-contact order in Jerome last month.

While Calbo remains in jail, Jerome County officials are working with his lawyer on his status as prosecuting attorney.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

