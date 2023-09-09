Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Police Officers join multi agency active threat training

This kind of collaboration pairs law enforcement with first responders which use different communication methods in day-to-day work
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.(2nd Lt. Daniel Barnhorst | DVIDS photo)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A scenario that we don’t want to see happen, an active shooter at a school.

For that reason, law enforcement and first responders from around the country gathered at the Mountain Home Air Force Base on Friday, to train for an active shooter mass casualty event. This kind of collaboration pairs law enforcement with first responders, which use different communication methods in day-to-day work.

Twin Falls Police Officer and School Resource Officer Aaron Nay participated in the training and says, “to be in the same room together, to talk about those differences and be like, ‘oh have you tried this, or this is something we can do really well, have you thought about using us with this’?” He added, “the same goes with the paramedics that everything they can do sometimes they’ll use their lingo and jargon and stuff then when we get together, we realize what radios work and don’t work what communication styles work and then just familiar faces, if an event ever happens and being able to have some familiarity under stress is huge.”

The three departments spent days training on things like emergency care for mass wounded or worse, working together isn’t something they do often until it’s too late.

Planning to enter the scene of something like a shooting takes teamwork between multiple departments to stop the threat, clear the scene, and help patients.

“Incident command components of critical events are so crazy and chaotic that having the tools, verbiage and every entity kind of being closer to the same page to minimize the chaos is really important and looking forward to taking back,” said Officer Nay.

