Adryan W. Pacheco wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office for 4 counts of Lewd Conduct with Minor under 16

Adryan Pacheco, 30, wanted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office for 4 counts lewd conduct with minor...
Adryan Pacheco, 30, wanted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office for 4 counts lewd conduct with minor under 16(Twin Falls Sheriff's Office | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Most Wanted for September 10, 2023

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Adryan W. Pacheco he is wanted on the charges of 4 counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, and indecent exposure.

Pacheco has a bond of $500,000.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P-3 Tips on your mobile phone.

