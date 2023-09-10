Adryan W. Pacheco wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office for 4 counts of Lewd Conduct with Minor under 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Most Wanted for September 10, 2023

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Adryan W. Pacheco he is wanted on the charges of 4 counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, and indecent exposure.

Pacheco has a bond of $500,000.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P-3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.