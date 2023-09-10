Boise State football loses home opener for first time since 2001

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a blowout loss to tenth-ranked Washington last weekend, the Boise State Broncos were looking to bounce back against one of the Big 12′s newest teams...The University of Central Florida Knights.

First drive for Boise State after a turnover, Taylen Green looks out left and finds Ashton Jeanty who cuts inside and finds the endzone, Broncos up 7-3.

In the fourth quarter, Boise holds a 10-9 lead, but RJ Harvey fights his way into the endzone for the UCF score, Knights up 15-10.

Late in the fourth quarter the Broncos need a score, and backup quarterback Maddux Madsen finds Stefan Cobbs for the 28-yard touchdown and the Broncos take the lead. 2-point conversion was no good BSU leads by one.

However, UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee would lead a late drive to get into field goal range in the last three seconds. And that set up UCF kicker Colton Boomer who was perfect on the day and made it 4-for-4 with a game-winning field goal as time expires and UCF takes down Boise State 18-16

