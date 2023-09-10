CSI Volleyball closes out great tournament with sweep of Western Wyoming

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After registering his one hundredth win with the CSI volleyball team in Friday’s win against Central Wyoming, Golden Eagles head coach Jim Cartisser is looking to make it 101 as well as a 3-0 tournament for his team.

CSI took on the Western Wyoming Mustangs Saturday afternoon and the Golden Eagles were feeling it in the first set.

The Eagles consistently worked it to Annie Nikolnikova and Alizaysha Sopi who each spiked home 8 total kills in the match tying for the team lead. Freshman Sydney Hess also added 5 kills of her own to round out the top 3 for CSI.

The Golden Eagles finished off a perfect 3-0 weekend with a sweep of Western Wyoming and CSI finished with a 9-1 set count against the teams they played this weekend and are currently riding a 6-game winning streak.

