Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

CSI Volleyball closes out great tournament with sweep of Western Wyoming

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After registering his one hundredth win with the CSI volleyball team in Friday’s win against Central Wyoming, Golden Eagles head coach Jim Cartisser is looking to make it 101 as well as a 3-0 tournament for his team.

CSI took on the Western Wyoming Mustangs Saturday afternoon and the Golden Eagles were feeling it in the first set.

The Eagles consistently worked it to Annie Nikolnikova and Alizaysha Sopi who each spiked home 8 total kills in the match tying for the team lead. Freshman Sydney Hess also added 5 kills of her own to round out the top 3 for CSI.

The Golden Eagles finished off a perfect 3-0 weekend with a sweep of Western Wyoming and CSI finished with a 9-1 set count against the teams they played this weekend and are currently riding a 6-game winning streak.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-84 eastbound lanes were closed for four hours due to a crash.
Interstate 84 reopens following deadly crash east of Twin Falls
Shooting
Update: Suspect in Custody following Hailey shooting
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh
Traffic was blocked for hours, after two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 84.
A Blackfoot man is dead following Friday’s two semi accident on I84
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide

Latest News

Boise State opened their 2023 home slate against Big-12 newcomer UCF.
Boise State football loses home opener for first time since 2001
Sugar-Salem celebrates after their second goal of the game to take the lead early in the second...
Girls Soccer: Kimberly falls to Sugar-Salem in matchup of top 3A teams
WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 3: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Event a part of "Football, Flags, & Foundation."
Kimberly School District to hold 9-11 memorial flag ceremony Friday night