Girls Soccer: Kimberly falls to Sugar-Salem in matchup of top 3A teams

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly High School played host to the premier soccer matchup of the season thus far as the number one and two teams in 3A girls soccer squared off Saturday; each looking to end the others undefeated season.

The Sugar-Salem Diggers traveled to Kimberly to take on the Bulldogs and in the first five minutes Kimberly captain Ellie Stastny dribbled in and fired a perfect shot over the S-S keeper for an early 1-0 lead.

However, the Diggers struck back immediately showing why they are the number one team in 3A soccer as Allie Christensen received a nice cross pass before booting it into the net for a tie game.

The game would stay tied until half, but early in the second Sugar-Salem would break the scoreless tie for good as Ava Rydalch beat her defender to the ball and hit Andee Petterson with the cross for the go-ahead and eventual game winning goal.

Sugar-Salem would add its final goal on an Isabelle Tuttle header as the number one team in 3A girls soccer keeps it that way with a 3-1 win over number two Kimberly.

