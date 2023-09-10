Semi lands in Milner Gooding Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A crash on westbound Interstate 84 Saturday morning had traffic backed up from Greenwood to past Kasota at least 6 hours.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department’s website, the accident occurred at around 11:00 A.M.

A semi traveling westbound somehow went off the road at the Ridgeway Exit, mile marker 194, and ended up in the Milner Gooding Canal, with the cab of the semi completely submerged.

It’s unknown how the accident occurred or whether the driver survived.

Idaho State Police, transportation department personnel and first responders were on scene, as well as a wrecker to pull the semi out of the canal.

Crews also had the frontage road on the north side of the interstate blocked for extrication.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

