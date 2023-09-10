Advertise with Us
Wedge Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill Saturday afternoon

Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputies directing traffic on SH 75
Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill
Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill(Idaho Transportation Department | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A wildfire was reported at around 4pm Saturday afternoon near Timmerman Hill in the Wood River Valley.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says that the Wedge Fire is reported to be on the east side of State Highway 75 at mile marker 96.

According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies have closed one lane and are directing alternating traffic at this time.

According to Wood River Fire and Rescue, several Blaine County Fire assets are on scene and are working with the Bureau of Land Management crews, as well as air support.

The fire was estimated to be at 650 acres at of 7:00 P.M. Its not known how the fire got started

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

