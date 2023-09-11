Arritt, Keren Fay

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Keren Fay Arritt, a resident of Island Park, Idaho, and Beaver Dam, Arizona, returned home to the warm embrace of her Heavenly Father on September 6, 2023, at the age of 85. A beacon of strength, kindness, and love, Keren’s impact on the lives of her family and dear friends will forever be cherished and deeply missed.

She was born August 14, 1938, in Rupert, Idaho to Albert Feeman Southall and Afton Fay Southall. Keren was the first of two children. She grew up in Rupert, attending grade school and graduating in the first graduating class from Minico High School. Mom was a good student and loved learning. On June 29, 1956, she married her sweetheart, Parker LeRoy Arritt. They celebrated their 67th anniversary recently. Together they raised three boys, Kerry, Kelly, and Kasey. They lived in Rupert until 1972, then bought a small farm east of Rupert. After retiring they sold their home and started living in Island Park, Idaho, in the summers and Beaverdam, Arizona, during the winter months.

Mom’s life was a testament of grace and resilience, brightening every room she entered and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to cross her path. Her laughter had a way of spreading like wildfire, her wisdom reached profound depths, and her love knew no bounds. She personified the very essence of a life richly lived, illustrating the profound significance of family, friendship, hard work, and compassion. Mom developed a love of music from her dad and often spoke fondly of his musical talents. She appreciated good music, playing cards with family and friends, and bowling and golfing with dad. She was an excellent cook and baker. She often made dinners for her boys, their dates, and their friends after school dances. They all always loved the food she made.

Beyond her roles as a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Keren was a cherished friend to many. She possessed the gift of connecting with people, empathizing with their stories, and brightening their lives with her authentic care and concern. Among her circle of friends and acquaintances, she was often seen as the heartbeat of any gathering.

Keren was known by many in the Rupert community as her work experience included Kings Department Store, Ropers Clothing Store, Agricultural Soil and Conservation Service (ASCS), Minidoka County Courthouse, Minidoka County School District, and again at the ASCS where she retired. Her work ethic and integrity served her well as she had a keen sense of right and wrong, fair and unfair, and never forgot a name or a face.

As we mourn Mom’s passing, we simultaneously celebrate the life she lived, the memories she etched in our hearts, and the love she generously bestowed upon us. Though her physical presence is no longer with us, her spirit, teachings, and affection will forever serve as guiding lights, continuing to inspire us.

Keren was preceded in death by her father, Al Southall; mother, Afton Saylor; step-father, Sherm Saylor; brother-in-law, Edward Hull; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Arritt.

She is survived by her husband, Parker LeRoy Arritt; her children, Kerry (Lori) Arritt of Burley, Idaho, Kelly (Kimberly) Arritt of Heyburn, Idaho, and Kasey (Karen) Arritt of Rexburg, Idaho; her sister, Diane Trevino (Alan) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and sister-in-law, Orlene Hull of Burley, Idaho. Keren’s pride and joy were her 17 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service to honor Keren’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Let us come together to remember Keren Arritt, the beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, by sharing stories, tears, and smiles, as we commemorate a life truly well-lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations in Keren’s memory to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

