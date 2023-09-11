Buckley, Mary Elizabeth (Rodriguez)

GULF BREEZE, Florida (KMVT/KSVT) —Mary Elizabeth (Rodriguez) Buckley, 80, a resident of Gulf Breeze, FL, passed away in the late evening of September 3, 2023, in Williamsburg, VA.

Mary, the daughter of David and Elizabeth Rodriguez, was born December 6, 1942, in Marfa TX. She was raised and educated in Wendell, ID, the second of eight children. She married Herm Johnson on September 16, 1963, in Paris, ID at the age of 20 and raised three beautiful daughters, LaDawn, Sandra, and Candace.

She trained and worked many years as a Medical Assistant and was deeply fulfilled by taking care of others, having the opportunity to work with families and helping in the delivery of many babies, which brought her much joy. She spent numerous years caring for her aging parents and moved several times to help her older daughters through their husbands’ military deployments.

She was a faithful Jehovah’s Witness and spent countless hours serving in ministry with her brothers and sisters of the church.

Mary was a vibrant, classy, and beautiful woman who always dressed elegantly, appreciating stylish hats, shoes and handbags. She loved Elvis, finding a good brunch place, the perfect shade of lipstick, and traveling on many memorable trips with her sisters and children. She enjoyed connecting with family and friends by hosting celebrations, cooking and eating good meals (including well-made desserts), and telling a good story – her humor was impeccable, her voice was loud, and her laugh was contagious. She experienced love and loss many times but navigated through those moments with strength, resiliency and grace that she modeled for her daughters. She took great pride in her appearance, her surroundings, and her family.

She is survived by her three daughters - LaDawn (Jeff) Kissler, Sandra Rue, and Candace (Kevin) Jensen; her nine grandchildren - Zac, Sam, Tanner, Jeremiah, Ally, Sophi, Amelia, Bella, and Jonathan; and two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Aella.

She is preceded in death by her parents David and Elizabeth, brother Samuel, sister Rose, and granddaughter Savanna.

A viewing will be held on the morning of Saturday, September 16 at Demaray Funeral Chapel, 164 E. Main St., Wendell, ID from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Graveside services will be held at Jerome Cemetery as well as via Zoom beginning at 1:00 p.m. MST. (Meeting ID: 983 066 2060, Password: 562714).

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

