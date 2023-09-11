College of Southern Idaho honors and remembers the attacks on 9/11/2001

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 22 years ago Monday changed the course of this country, and all across the globe Monday people are honoring and remembering all the lives that were lost on 9/11/2001, including right here in Twin Falls.

At the College of Southern Idaho, a memorial was held early Monday morning, honoring and remembering the tragic events that took place 22 years ago.

“You know 9/11 that attack, you know, we want to make sure that we always remember and reflect on what happened that day,” said Calvin Armstead, who organized the ceremony.

Calvin Armstead was the organizer of the event.

He says for him it is even more important to hold memorials as the years go on, because the students in college now weren’t even alive yet when the attacks took place.

“We want to especially give thanks to those brave men and first responders that knew this could be their last breath, this could be their last, but they still had the courage to run and to save people and to go into that tower,” said Armstead.

Well over 100 students and faculty members attended the ceremony, as well as local first responders from the Fire Department and Police Department.

President Fisher spoke about how the country came together after the attacks.

“It might have been a day of horror on 9/11, but the days that followed showed the best of humanity. Now 22 years later, the pain does still linger but so does the inspiration that we drew from the heroic acts of courage, selflessness and compassion that we witnessed,” said President Dean Fisher.

He encourages everyone to honor those who are no longer with us, by living a life of service.

“And then I ask also that you reflect on how you engage in a daily life of service, to honor those that took the ultimate decision and paid the ultimate price. We owe it to them to lead lives of service every day,” said Fisher.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.