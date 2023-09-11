Advertise with Us
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts

Joseph Swainston
Joseph Swainston(Gooding County Jail)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joseph Swainston of Gooding, who was charged with three misdemeanor counts of disseminating harmful material to minors pled guilty Monday morning in Gooding County Court.

The judge sentenced him to 365 days in jail for each count with 335 days suspended on each count with possible work release.

That equals a total of 90 days in the Gooding County Jail.

He must also pay a total $5,657.50 in court costs.

Swainston will also have a psychosexual evaluation done and be ordered to follow the results of that evaluation.

He will serve 12 months of supervised probation for each count which will run consecutively.

He waived his 4th amendment rights which include all possible phones, computers, or other electronic devices.

He is not to have any contact with unrelated minors and no social media except for work-related purposes.

He is to not have any access to pornographic sites.

He is currently in the Gooding County Jail .

Swainston worked for Wendell School District, but he resigned his position in May of 2022.

