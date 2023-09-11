Advertise with Us
Friday Night Blitz: Play of Week 3

Lighthouse Christian’s Case Van Leeuwen takes home week three honors.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a tough week for our area teams as many of them were on the losing end of the week three action. However, there still needs to be one play for this week’s KMVT Friday Night Blitz play of the week.

The week three play of the week comes from Friday night’s game between Lighthouse Christian and Raft River.

Lighthouse quarterback Justice Schrader received the snap and immediately rolled to his right as the Raft River pass rush made its way into the backfield.

Schrader then fired a pass up toward the end zone perfectly over the defender’s head and into the arms of his receiver Case Van Leeuwen who not only secured the ball, but also got a foot down to complete the touchdown catch.

Van Leeuwen was signaling for catch from the beginning and the official would agree.

What a great catch by Van Leeuwen and a great throw by Schrader as well who is already making his second appearance on the play of the week, albeit as the passer.

Lighthouse would also go on to win this game 40-12.

