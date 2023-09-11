Giant American flag back under Perrine Bridge for one week beginning Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The giant 150-foot by 78-foot flag display under the Perrine bridge will be back beginning on Monday, September 11th.

Follow the flag organization, along with the Twin Falls County Sheriff Search and Rescue, SORT (Magic Valley Paramedics) and the Twin Falls Fire Department installed the ropes last night.

The flag will be displayed Monday, September 11, through next Saturday the 16th to honor those who died on September 11th and for all of our military members.

Follow the Flag is a non-profit organization whose goal is to honor all of our military members, to heal and to inspire. For more information on the organization, just click here.

