Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial Honoring First Responders

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Rise and Shine we were joined by Dustyn and Jennifer Brownlee the organizers of the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial. They spoke about some of the events that will be going on throughout the week to honor first responders in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

The events include the draping of the American Flag over the Snake River from the I.B. Perrine Bridge the service began at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

For more information relating to the events they will be hosting throughout the week click the play button up above.

