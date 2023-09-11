Advertise with Us
Osborn, Brian

September 3, 2023, Age 66
By Leigha Krause
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:47 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Brian Osborn, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Casadia, Twin Falls, Idaho. 

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

