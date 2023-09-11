Advertise with Us
Patriot Day Flag Memorial Display

Crossroads Point Business Center
Healing field of American Flags at Crossroads Point Business Center in Jerome
Healing field of American Flags at Crossroads Point Business Center in Jerome
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Crossroads Point Business Center is again hosting their Patriot Day Flag Memorial display on US 93 just off exit 183 next to Valley Wide Country Store.

According to their website, this is the 10th time that the business center has put up the display honoring those that lost their lives on September 11th, 2001, and for the men and women who defend our freedoms.

There are 3000 American Flags on display, each representing a life that was lost on that day 22 years ago.

Crossroads Point has previously hosted the display nine other times in years past, and this year they will have a special 9/11 Memorial Program that will feature Keynote Speaker, Idaho Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, a performance by the Jerome High School band and Choir. They’ll also have a parade of Emergency Responders and serving up lunch for $5 per person.

Each flag that is on display may be purchased for $40, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Jerome American Legion Post 46 and to the Northside Military Museum.

