Tenth year of 9/11 Patriot Day Flag Memorial

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just north of the Interstate 84 and Highway 93 interchange sits thousands upon thousands of American flags commemorating the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Although that fateful day was now 22 years ago, remembering and honoring the men and women who passed that day is still just as important now as it was then.

The Crossroads Point Patriot Day Flag Memorial ceremony began 10 years ago in Jerome when the Crouch family decided to bring an event like this to the Magic Valley.

“My parents own Crossroads Point and several years ago they decided that America needed to remember, especially in our area, to remember the victims of 9/11 as well as honor our men and women who help defend our freedom,” A. Blair Crouch, the General Manager of Crossroads Point said.

The ceremony featured speakers from the Crouch family who also led the crowd in the pledge of allegiance. Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke also gave remarks as the keynote speaker.

The Jerome High School band and choir were also in attendance at the ceremony as they played and sang the “Armed Forces Medley” as well as other patriotic songs.

“Having them involved in a community, be aware of what’s going on. All of them when the event happened, they weren’t even alive, so just getting that story told down and seeing what it means to the community and all the speakers today,” said Jerome High School Band teacher Hiroshi Fukuoka.

Even though today’s school children were not alive for the initial day in 2001, events like this give everybody a chance regardless of age to never forget 9/11 and the lives lost as well as honor those who keep us safe and free today.

