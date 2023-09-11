Westbound I84 lane closure due to Saturday’s semi accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of westbound Interstate 84 near mile marker 194 is still blocked after a Saturday morning accident involving a semi pulling a trailer.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the accident that happened around 11:00 AM on Saturday. The agency reports that a 64-year-old male from Kuna was driving westbound in a 2021 Freightliner pulling a single trailer, the semi drifted over the rumble strip and collided with the guardrail, overturned and came to rest in the Northside Canal with the cab of the semi submerged. The driver died at the scene.

ISP and the Idaho Transportation Department report that the right lane is currently blocked to allow ITD workers to repair the bridge and the guardrail. It’s unknown when it will be reopened.

The frontage road from Kasota to Ridgeway is also blocked for emergency services to recover the vehicle.

Its recommended that for those that commute between Burley and Rupert to Twin Falls and Jerome, to allow for extra time and delays of up to 45 minutes, or travel SH 30 or SH 25.

For current traffic and road closures, visit the transportation website.

