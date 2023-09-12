Advertise with Us
8 people injured after truck drives off roadway near Pine

Five adults and three children were all air-lifted to local hospitals.
The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing, rolling, and coming to rest on its top.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight people were sent to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed south of Pine Sunday evening.

The accident happened near Lime Creek on north Pine-Featherville Road around eight o’clock. Idaho State Police say a 2010 GMC Canyon pickup drove off the roadway and descended about 100 feet down an embankment.

Five adults and three children were all air-lifted to local hospitals. Two of the adults still remain in the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

ISP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

