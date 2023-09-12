8 people injured after truck drives off roadway near Pine
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight people were sent to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed south of Pine Sunday evening.
The accident happened near Lime Creek on north Pine-Featherville Road around eight o’clock. Idaho State Police say a 2010 GMC Canyon pickup drove off the roadway and descended about 100 feet down an embankment.
Five adults and three children were all air-lifted to local hospitals. Two of the adults still remain in the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
ISP is investigating the cause of the crash.
