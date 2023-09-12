Advertise with Us
9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.
The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A crash involving a school bus closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County, Nebraska.

Authorities said the crash Tuesday morning east of Palmyra happened when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

