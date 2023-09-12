Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Canyon Ridge boys soccer thumps Minico; Monday Idaho prep soccer scores

Riverhawks improve to 7-1
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge hosted Minico Monday afternoon for a 4A Great Basin Conference matchup.

It was a battle between the Riverhawks at the top and the Spartans at the bottom.

Opening minutes, Braiden De La Cruz and Canyon Ridge found the back of the net for the first score of the game after a beautiful pass from Elias Alexander.

Moments later, Riley Scott took on a defender one-on-one and finished after a failed save attempt, Riverhawks led early 2-0.

They weren’t done yet, as Alexander found a wide-open Emmanuel Baltazar in the box who put it away to extend the lead to three goals.

Capping off an impressive first-half performance, Blake Schultz would slot it into the bottom right corner to go up by four goals.

The Riverhawks were too dominant, as they came away with a 9-1 victory over Minico.

Canyon Ridge will host Burley on Wednesday, while Minico will host Jerome.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi ends up in Northside Canal Saturday morning
Semi lands in Northside Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide
23 year old Aspen Renae Leigh is wanted on a probation violation
TFCSO looking for Aspen Renae Leigh
crash
Three-vehicle crash near Murtaugh Friday morning
Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill
UPDATE: Wedge Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill fully contained

Latest News

Lighthouse Christian's Case Van Leeuwen makes a great catch while getting his foot down.
Friday Night Blitz: Play of Week 3
Tejay Holstine hosted the A.C.E. Pickleball Tournament at Frontier Park on September 9.
Twin Falls High School senior hosts pickleball tournament for suicide prevention and mental health awareness
Boise State opened their 2023 home slate against Big-12 newcomer UCF.
Boise State football loses home opener for first time since 2001
CSI volleyball picked up their sixth consecutive win on Saturday against Western Wyoming.
CSI Volleyball closes out great tournament with sweep of Western Wyoming