Canyon Ridge boys soccer thumps Minico; Monday Idaho prep soccer scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge hosted Minico Monday afternoon for a 4A Great Basin Conference matchup.

It was a battle between the Riverhawks at the top and the Spartans at the bottom.

Opening minutes, Braiden De La Cruz and Canyon Ridge found the back of the net for the first score of the game after a beautiful pass from Elias Alexander.

Moments later, Riley Scott took on a defender one-on-one and finished after a failed save attempt, Riverhawks led early 2-0.

They weren’t done yet, as Alexander found a wide-open Emmanuel Baltazar in the box who put it away to extend the lead to three goals.

Capping off an impressive first-half performance, Blake Schultz would slot it into the bottom right corner to go up by four goals.

The Riverhawks were too dominant, as they came away with a 9-1 victory over Minico.

Canyon Ridge will host Burley on Wednesday, while Minico will host Jerome.

